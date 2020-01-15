Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,008,055 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 32,093.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Adobe worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17,012.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,047 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after acquiring an additional 972,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,047,848,000 after acquiring an additional 812,144 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,745,016 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.96.

Adobe stock opened at $344.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.62. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $237.26 and a twelve month high of $347.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

