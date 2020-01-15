Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 422,711 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 15,438.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,711 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Clorox worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 105,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 165,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $156.25 on Wednesday. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $166.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.90 and a 200 day moving average of $153.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

