Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 638,271 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 21,911.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 638,271 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of NVIDIA worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $247.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $252.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

