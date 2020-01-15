Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,954,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,338,179,000 after buying an additional 55,005,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,926,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,358,833,000 after buying an additional 628,141 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,265,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,888,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,096,950 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

