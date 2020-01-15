Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 583,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,873 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 202,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 442,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 25,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.