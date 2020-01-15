Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 134,905 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,862,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $103.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.