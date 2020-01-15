Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of Amazon.com worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,294,918,000 after acquiring an additional 387,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,026,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,171.64.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,869.44 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,816.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,818.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

