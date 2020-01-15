Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 9,310.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,282 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of FMC worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in FMC by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth about $2,183,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of FMC by 20.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth about $1,507,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of FMC by 3.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.41.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $2,396,617.44. Insiders sold 340,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,559,428 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FMC opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $70.62 and a 52-week high of $101.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.47 million. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

