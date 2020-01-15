Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $3.58 Million Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 92,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Piou purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.