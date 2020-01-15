Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,286 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 283.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. Canopy Growth Corp has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 3.59.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 542.66%. The company had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.