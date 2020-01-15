Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 129,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.20 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

