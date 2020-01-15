Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,185,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,792,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,447,000 after buying an additional 79,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after buying an additional 316,949 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,148,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,377,000 after buying an additional 243,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 991,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,501,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $38.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.7243 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

