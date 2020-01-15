Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,457,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,533 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 977.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,634,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $388,522,000 after purchasing an additional 68,949 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $322,436,000 after purchasing an additional 194,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $62.93 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.