John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Shares Bought by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the quarter. John Bean Technologies accounts for about 3.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of John Bean Technologies worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

JBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

John Bean Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.74. 120,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,252. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.37. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.28 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

