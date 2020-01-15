John D. Cumming Acquires 9,160 Shares of Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director John D. Cumming purchased 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67,967.20.

Shares of Crimson Wine Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. 5,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 8.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

