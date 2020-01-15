John D. Sheehan Acquires 469 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO John D. Sheehan bought 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $13,071.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:TEX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.06. 33,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,838. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $38.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Terex had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 476.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Terex from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

