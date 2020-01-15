Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,603 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 65,031 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 353,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,067. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at $515,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $901,042.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,095 shares of company stock worth $3,864,873 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

