Joule 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $38,534.00 (JUL)

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Joule has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joule coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joule has a total market capitalization of $38.05 million and approximately $38,534.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.03319228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00193011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Joule

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. Joule’s official website is www.jouleindex.com.

Buying and Selling Joule

Joule can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joule should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joule using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

