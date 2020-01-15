JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €39.40 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €39.40 ($45.81) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.59 ($54.17).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

