JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 220 Price Target

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 244 ($3.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 209.33 ($2.75).

BARC stock opened at GBX 178.16 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.64. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 177.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 160.28.

In other news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 473,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

