JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) a GBX 68 Price Target

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) received a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LLOY. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 56 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 76 ($1.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 66.63 ($0.88).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 58.05 ($0.76) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.73.

In other news, insider Sara V. Weller bought 32,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

