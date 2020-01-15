JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) to Neutral

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

NYSE DAR opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $842.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,518,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 424,248 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,548,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,031,000 after purchasing an additional 81,082 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,480,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.