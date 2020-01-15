JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) EVP Peter Scher Sells 21,949 Shares

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JPM traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.72. 16,160,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,485,173. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after buying an additional 1,952,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,173,000 after purchasing an additional 125,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.56.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.