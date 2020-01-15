JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.56.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.72. 16,030,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,295,837. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,655 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,955. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.