JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $149.00 at Piper Sandler

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

JPM stock opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $9,095,955. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,810,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,428,000 after purchasing an additional 63,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

