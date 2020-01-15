JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.6% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,331,000 after acquiring an additional 820,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $4,862,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $9,095,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

