JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 32,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,331,000 after purchasing an additional 820,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,384.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $9,095,955. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price (up from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

