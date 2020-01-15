JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Boosted by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

