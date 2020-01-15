JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90.

JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Julius Baer Group Ltd. provides private banking products and services to private clients, family offices, and external asset managers primarily in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers various structured products; and discretionary mandate, investment advisory, Lombard lending, real estate advisory and financing, custody, online trading, and wealth planning, as well as securities, foreign exchange, and precious metals trading and advisory services.

