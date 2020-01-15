JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR alerts:

JBAXY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 522,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,756. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

About JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR

Julius Baer Group Ltd. provides private banking products and services to private clients, family offices, and external asset managers primarily in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers various structured products; and discretionary mandate, investment advisory, Lombard lending, real estate advisory and financing, custody, online trading, and wealth planning, as well as securities, foreign exchange, and precious metals trading and advisory services.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.