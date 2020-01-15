Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum accounts for 1.4% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 1.15% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $20,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Malcolm Donnan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 8,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $923,395.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,857 shares of company stock worth $3,133,762 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.81. 2,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.09. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $117.06.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.94 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

