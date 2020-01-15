Kambria (KAT) Trading 27% Higher Over Last Week

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Kambria token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Hotbit. Kambria has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $95,283.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kambria has traded 27% higher against the dollar.

Kambria Profile

Kambria (KAT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2016. Kambria’s total supply is 3,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,230,544,848 tokens. The official message board for Kambria is medium.com/kambria-network. Kambria’s official website is kambria.io. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin.

Kambria Token Trading

Kambria can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kambria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kambria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kambria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

