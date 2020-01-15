KARMA (KARMA) Market Capitalization Achieves $108,006.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $5.60 and $50.98. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $108,006.00 and $89.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002208 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.68, $32.15, $18.94, $20.33, $24.43, $33.94, $13.77, $10.39, $50.98, $51.55 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

