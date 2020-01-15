Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 10,270,000 shares. Currently, 17.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

KPTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,463 shares of company stock worth $2,182,510. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,479. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $20.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

