Katherine Stueland Sells 1,000 Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $18,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $17,080.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of InVitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $66,138.48.

NYSE:NVTA traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.58. 3,131,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.45. InVitae Corp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. On average, analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in InVitae during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

