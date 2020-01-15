KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC cut shares of KAZ Minerals to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 652 ($8.58).

KAZ stock opened at GBX 562.60 ($7.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 525.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 494.66. KAZ Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80).

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

