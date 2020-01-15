Kcash (KCASH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.37 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Kcash token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. Kcash has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $1.37 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

