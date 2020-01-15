KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in News were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in News by 838.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 13.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in News by 80.2% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in News in the second quarter worth $190,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

