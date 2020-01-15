KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 176.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory owned 0.27% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,720,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1284 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

