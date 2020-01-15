KCS Wealth Advisory Decreases Stake in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its holdings in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 1.28% of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CJNK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,693,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of CJNK opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.