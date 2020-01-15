KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.2% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,598 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Comcast by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,313 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Comcast by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 396,925 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

