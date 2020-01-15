Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Short Interest Up 6.3% in December

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 978,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other Kennametal news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Kennametal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMT. ValuEngine cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Longbow Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of KMT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.82. 1,164,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,280. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $518.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.49 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

