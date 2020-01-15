Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,002 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson makes up approximately 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.58% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $18,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 17.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $233,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KW stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.20 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

