Kenneth Napolitano Sells 1,140 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Napolitano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xylem alerts:

On Monday, December 9th, Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $82.45. 1,085,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,733. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 116.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 500.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.