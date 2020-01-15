Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Down 6.1% in December

Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Kenon from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Kenon alerts:

Shares of KEN opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. Kenon has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $23.05.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kenon stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Kenon worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.