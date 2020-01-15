Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) a €44.00 Price Target

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been given a €44.00 ($51.16) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DLG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.50 ($68.02) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.79 ($52.08).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ETR DLG opened at €46.39 ($53.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.37. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of €21.06 ($24.49) and a fifty-two week high of €47.38 ($55.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €45.82 and a 200-day moving average of €42.22.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.