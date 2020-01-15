Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €89.00 Price Target

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.44 ($90.04).

FRA stock opened at €71.54 ($83.19) on Wednesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12-month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12-month high of €97.26 ($113.09). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €75.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €75.49.

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

