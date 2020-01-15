Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €700.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €700.00 ($813.95) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €560.00 ($651.16) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($627.91) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €583.43 ($678.41).

EPA KER opened at €593.00 ($689.53) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €569.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €505.43. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

