KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Short Interest Down 6.6% in December

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,780,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 14,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. 11,130,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,137,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $8,001,832.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,392,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 670,702 shares of company stock worth $12,328,208. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

