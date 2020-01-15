KeyCorp Weighs in on Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.91. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.07 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95,984 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 640,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 304.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 514,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 27.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 69,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

